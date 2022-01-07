COVID-19 caseload crosses 400 mark in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore

07 January 2022 21:21 IST

The daily COVID-19 caseload of Coimbatore district crossed the 400 mark after six months on Friday, as 408 persons tested positive on the day.

The caseload had remained under 400 since July 2021. The Health Department reported two deaths, which took the toll to 2,524. The district had 1,614 active cases and 103 persons recovered on Friday. The total positivity rate of the district was 3.1% as per Thursday’s data.

After five months, the COVID-19 caseload of Tiruppur district crossed the 100 mark as 127 fresh cases were reported on Friday. No new deaths were reported and the toll remained at 1,028. A total of 73 persons recovered from COVID-19 and the district had 562 active cases. The positivity rate as per data from Thursday was 1.6%.

In the Nilgiris, 53 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday. With the latest infections, the total number of persons who had tested positive for COVID-19 in the Nilgiris stood at 34,571. The district had 140 active cases on Friday.