COVID-19 caseload crosses 100-mark in Coimbatore after two weeks

After a gap of over two weeks, the daily COVID-19 caseload in Coimbatore district crossed the 100-mark on Monday with 105 fresh cases being reported. The caseload continued to inch up for the fourth consecutive day and the previous instance where the district reported over 100 cases was on December 18, 2021.

The Health Department reported one new death as the overall toll increased to 2,518. A total of 86 persons were reported to have recovered and 899 patients were active cases in the district.

The daily caseload of Tiruppur district saw a slight decrease on Monday as 52 new cases were reported, which was lower than Sunday’s caseload of 68 cases.

No new deaths were reported and the toll remained at 1,027. Number of active cases in Tiruppur district was 465 and 45 persons recovered from COVID-19.

In the Nilgiris, 11 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 54,618. The number of deaths from COVID-19 in the district stood at 219 while 52 persons are undergoing treatment.