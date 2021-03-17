COVID-19 caseload continues to inch up in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district registered further increase in the number of new COVID-19 cases with 81 persons testing positive on Tuesday.
The district had 70 cases on Monday.
According to the Health Department, 448 COVID-19 patients were undergoing treatment and 54 persons were discharged on Tuesday.
Tiruppur district reported 23 new cases, taking the overall tally to 18,706. No deaths were reported and the toll remained at 224. As many as 18,274 patients recovered.
The active cases crossed the 200-mark and stood at 208. On Tuesday, 14 patients were discharged.
In the Nilgiris, four persons tested positive and the total number of confirmed cases stood at 8,455.
The toll was 48 and 57 persons were undergoing treatment.
