COVID-19 case count has come down in Coimbatore city: Nehru

Coimbatore

07 June 2021 22:14 IST

The positivity rate has also dropped, says Municipal Administration Secretary

COVID-19 case count has come down in Coimbatore after the district administration and the civic body acted upon the instructions of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and Chief Secretary V. Irani Anbu, who conducted meetings to review the steps taken to control the infection spread, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru said here on Monday.

Speaking to reporters, he said the case count had reduced by 60% in the past few days and it was 40% of what it was a few days ago.

Municipal Administration Secretary Shiv Das Meena said the positivity rate had also come down from 26% to 13% in the recent past.

The strengthening of door-to-door survey, increasing fever camps and introduction of car ambulance were some of the measures that helped in the case count reduction.

Mr. Meena said the Corporation sought details from private clinics and doctors to gather the details of fever reporting for early testing and identification of COVID-19 persons. There was no shortage of oxygen, beds with oxygen and beds at COVID-19 Care Centres, he said and added that the shortage the Coimbatore Corporation reported was that of nurses, the Secretary said.

Mr. Nehru said to address the shortage the Corporation had issued appointment orders to 100 nurses to work on a temporary basis for three months. As for controlling black fungus disease, the Corporation would act as per the instruction given by the Health Department.

No medicine shortage

There was no shortage of medicine for the disease, he also said.

In response to a question on action against private hospitals that over charged patients to treat COVID-19 patients, the Minister replied that the Collector S. Nagarajan was seized of the issue.

He earlier conducted a review meeting and inspected a few spots where Corporation works were under way.

A release from the district administration said that officials told the Minister that the Corporation had vaccinated over two lakh people, deployed 70 vehicles for selling vegetables in 100 wards and established a war room.

He also learnt about the appointment of 4,490 persons for door-to-door survey, fever camps, etc.