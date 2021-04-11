COVID-19 care centres will be reopened in Namakkal, says Collector

COVID-19 Care Centres (CCCs)will be reopened in the district considering the increase in the number of positive cases, said District Collector K.Megraj here on Saturday.

Mr. Megraj along with other senior officials inspected the premises of Namakkal bus stand to check for adherence to COVID-19 standard operating procedures issued by the State government. He said that buses were following the procedures issued by the government and about 80% people were wearing masks.

Mr.Megraj said that autorickshaw drivers have been advised to keep sanitisers in their vehicles. They should permit only two passengers in the vehicle and were also advised to sanitise the vehicle after each trip.

Traders were warned of fine if they allowed customers without masks inside their premises.

He added that vaccination has been intensified in the district and the Health Department was working on setting up one CCC in each taluk here as part of COVID-19 containment measures.