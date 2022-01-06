COVID-19 care centres readied in Salem

A COVID-19 care centre being set up at Salem on Thursday.

06 January 2022 19:25 IST

The Salem Corporation revived some of the COVID-19 care centres that were set up during previous waves of the pandemic to treat patients in the event of increase in COVID-19 cases here.

The Corporation at present has set up beds at the Thoongum Poonga multipurpose hall, at Satram and at Mahatma Gandhi stadium to accommodate COVID-19 patients.

According to Corporation officials, 500-600 beds are ready at the moment at the three locations and necessary manpower is available to treat patients brought to these centres. Officials said that additional places are being identified and the civic body is planning to increase beds in its limits alone to up to 2,000 beds.

The Corporation also plans to increase testing in its limits. On Wednesday, 50 cases were reported in Salem Corporation alone, highest in recent times.

The new regulations announced by the State government to prevent another wave of the pandemic came into effect from Thursday. Buses were operated with 50% capacity and only one passenger was allowed to sit in a seat. A majority of hotels operated with 50% capacity while a few eateries operated sans regulations.

Bus crew vaccinated

The Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation officials said that almost the entire crew of drivers and conductors have undergone vaccination. Officials said that additional buses are being operated as per demand. The Salem City police would set up 40 check-posts close to 750 police personnel would be deployed within city limits during the night curfew period in Salem.