COVID-19 care centre inaugurated at Kadri Mills

Coimbatore

26 May 2021 22:54 IST

A textile mill here has converted one of its units to treat COVID-19 patients who are either asymptomatic or have mild symptoms.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Wednesday inaugurated virtually the Kavi COVID care centre, set up at Kadri Mills.

Sanjana Vijayakumar, president of Kadri Mills, said that the centre, with over 300 beds, will offer food, accommodation and medicines free of cost. Only those patients referred by the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital will be admitted and they will be treated by doctors and paramedics from VG Hospital. The patients can stay at the facility for about 14 days.

Advertising

Advertising

“The hospitals are facing a shortage of beds to treat COVID-19 patients. If the asymptomatic or those with mild symptoms can be treated at the centre, the demand for beds can be managed at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital,” she said.

The facility was developed in five days and will have five oxygen concentrators to meet the immediate oxygen needs of patients, if there is an emergency. Separate rest rooms have been set up for men and women.

The company is looking at a total spend of about ₹2 crore at the centre, she added.