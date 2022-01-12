COVID-19: bed occupancy low in districts

More than 2,700 beds available for patients in Erode

More than 2,700 beds are available for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in Erode district as on Wednesday.

Health Department officials said that of the total 1,564 oxygen-supported beds, 39 were occupied and 1,525 were vacant. Likewise, of the total 835 non oxygen-supported beds, 90 were occupied and 745 were vacant. Of the total 441 ICU beds that were earmarked for treating COVID-19 patients, seven beds were occupied and 434 beds vacant. Thus, a total of 2,704 beds remain vacant in the hospitals in the district. All the 725 beds in the Covid Care Centres (CCC) are vacant, they said.

In Salem district, of the total 1,830 oxygen-supported beds, 131 were occupied and 1,699 were vacant on Wednesday. Of the 1,184 non oxygen-supported beds, 85 were occupied and 1,099 were vacant. Of the total 619 ICU beds, 31 beds were occupied and 588 beds were vacant. Thus, a total of 3,386 beds were available for COVID-19 patients in hospitals in the district as on Wednesday. All the 4,666 beds in the CCC are vacant, they added.

1,266 beds in Namakkal

In Namakkal district, of the total 779 oxygen-supported beds, 45 were occupied and 734 were vacant on Wednesday. Likewise, of the total 398 non oxygen-supported beds, seven were occupied and 391 were vacant. Of the total 155 ICU beds, seven beds were occupied and 141 beds were vacant. Thus, a total of 1,266 beds remain vacant in hospitals in the district. All the 210 beds in the CCC remain vacant, they added.

On Tuesday, 242 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Erode, 256 cases in Salem and 84 cases in Namakkal district. Though bed occupancy was low, officials asked the people to follow all COVID-19 safety norms and immediately undergo tests if they have symptoms.