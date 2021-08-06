COVID-19 awareness week observed

ERODE

06 August 2021 23:49 IST

Distribution of awareness pamphlets and booklets containing steps to prevent COVID-19 spread, competitions, administering pledge and demonstration of handwashing techniques and stressing the importance of wearing face masks marked the COVID-19 awareness week observation from August 1 to 7 here.

At a function held at the District Headquarters Hospital on Friday organised by the Indian Medical Association, Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy participated and administered pledge to nurses to prevent the infection from spreading. He also inaugurated a signature campaign to create awareness among the public urging them to follow the COVID-19 appropriate behaviour.

Advertising

Advertising

Staff nurses performed a demonstration on proper handwashing techniques while speakers stressed the need for wearing masks properly while at bus stands, railway station, commercial establishments and at public places.

At the Collectorate, District Collector H. Krishnanunni flagged off an awareness two-wheeler rally in which differently-abled persons took part.

He also inaugurated cultural programmes to create awareness among the people. District Revenue Officer P. Murugesan, District Social Welfare Officer Poongothai, District Differently-Abled Welfare Officer Kothaiselvi and other officials participated.