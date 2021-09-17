COVID-19 appropriate behaviour key to bringing down new infections: Collector

District’s TPR fluctuates between 1.7 % and 2 % for the last several days

Sustaining COVID-19 appropriate behaviour and achieving complete vaccination of eligible population should be the main focus to bring down the rate of new infections, Coimbatore Collector G.S. Sameeran said on Thursday.

The district’s Test Positivity Rate (TPR) fluctuated between 1.7 % and 2 % for the last several days and the average TPR was around 2 %.

“People should follow COVID-19 appropriate behaviour to bring down the new cases. Also, the public should be careful to avoid formation of new COVID-19 clusters. The district administration and the Health Department are simultaneously pushing to increase the inoculation rate,” Mr. Sameeran told The Hindu.

Due to stringent control measures, the district had a seroprevalence rate of 43 % in July this year.

However, this meant that only 43 % of the people whose samples were collected had developed antibodies and the remaining population was susceptible to infection.

“Now the vaccination rate has increased and we aim to cover the eligible population through routine camps and mega vaccination drives like the one held on September 12,” he said.

As on Thursday evening, 30.17 lakh doses of vaccines were administered in the district of which 23.65 lakh were first doses and 6.52 lakh were second doses as per the CoWIN portal. The district’s total population is 38,67,926, according to the Revenue Department and 27,07,550 persons are aged above 18, currently eligible for vaccination.

Mr. Sameeran urged people to alert the Health Department or local bodies when more cases were getting reported from a locality, so that new clusters could be prevented. “Places like hostels and old age homes are more likely to have new clusters,” he said.

On Wednesday, a cluster was reported in a private educational institution. The source of infection was identified as four students who came from Kerala, though they had COVID-19 negative certificate.

As the disease can spread easily in marriage halls and markets, Mr. Sameeran and Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara made a surprise visit to a marriage hall at Peelamedu on Thursday to check whether people followed safety norms such as physical distancing, wearing of mask, maintaining respiratory hygiene, frequent hand washing and cleaning frequently-touched surfaces.