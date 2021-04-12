COVID-19| 604 new cases, one death in Coimbatore

Tiruppur reports 160 new cases and one death

A total of 604 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday, taking the overall tally to 63,808.

According to the district administration, swab samples collected from 6,388 persons were subjected to testing on Monday.

The district had 4,378 active cases on Monday and 283 persons were discharged from various treatment facilities.

The Health Department said that a 50-year-old COVID-19 patient, who was admitted to Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, died on April 9 and the district’s death toll increased to 700.

Tiruppur district reported 160 new cases on Monday. As many as 36 persons returned home after recovering from the disease on the day. The treatment centres had 1,233 patients under care.

An 83-year-old man from Tiruppur died of COVID-19 at a private hospital in Coimbatore on April 10, according to the Health Department.

In the Nilgiris, 29 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The total number of confirmed cases stood at 8,966. The number of deaths in the district stood at 51 and as many as 234 persons were under treatment.