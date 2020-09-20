COVID-19: 568 more test positive in Coimbatore

20 September 2020 23:04 IST

Coimbatore district’s COVID-19 tally reached 25,914 on Sunday with 568 more persons testing positive for the disease.

The Health Department on Sunday said that six more persons died of COVID-19 in the district in the last three days.

Four patients aged 60, 76,60 and 55 died of the disease at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Friday and Saturday. Two patients who were undergoing treatment in a private hospital and the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital succumbed to the disease on Sunday and Saturday.

Advertising

Advertising

The death toll of the district stood at 382. As many as 488 persons got discharged from treatment centres in Coimbatore district on Sunday.

Tiruppur district recorded 169 new cases. As many as 1,803 patients from the district were undergoing treatment as of Sunday.

The Health Department said that two more persons from the district died of COVID-19 on Friday and Saturday.

While a 63-year-old man from Tiruppur died of the disease at CMCH on Friday, a 48-year-old woman from the district succumbed to the disease in a private hospital in Coimbatore on Saturday. The district's death toll increased to 95.

On Sunday, 124 persons who recovered from the disease got discharged from different treatment centres.

A total of 291 cases were reported in Salem. According to officials, 279 cases were indigenous including 144 in Salem Corporation limits. 12 patients have returned from other districts like Dharmapuri, Krishnagiri, Namakkal and Thiruvanamalai.

Seven patients affected with COVID-19 disease died at private and government facilities in Salem.

Health officials said a 80-year-old woman, and two men aged 84 and 63 died at private hospitals on Saturday. Four patients died at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital.

In Namakkal, 131 cases were reported. 25 patients have returned from other districts like Erode, Coimbatore, Salem, Karur, Tiruchi, and Hosur and three have returned from Maharashtra, Kerala and Karnataka.

In Krishnagiri, 112 indigenous cases were reported. 136 indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri.

Erode district reported 148 new cases taking the district’s tally to 5,427. A total of 122 persons were discharged on Sunday while 1,076 persons continue to be under treatment. Three persons died, taking the district’s tally so far to 70.

In the Nilgiris, 130 persons tested positive. This is the highest recorded spike in the number of cases over a 24-hour-period recorded in the district, so far.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the Nilgiris stands at 2,968. The death toll in the district has increased from 17 to 19 on Sunday with 666 people currently under treatment.