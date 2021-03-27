COVID-19: 55 cases in Salem

27 March 2021 23:15 IST

The COVID-19 positive cases crossed 50-mark on Saturday as 55 cases were reported. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 26 were from Salem Corporation limits.

Erode district reported 32 new cases taking the district’s tally to 15,222. While 21 persons were discharged, 160 continue to be under treatment.

In Namakkal, 20 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all the cases were indigenous.

In Krishnagiri, 19 indigenous cases were reported. Six cases were reported as indigenous in Dharmapuri.