COVID-19: 37th mega vaccination camp held in districts

Staff Reporter Salem
September 18, 2022 20:13 IST

The 37th mega vaccination camp was held in the districts on Sunday.

In Salem district, vaccines were administered to 33,399 people until 5 p.m. on Sunday. A total of 472 persons received their first dose of vaccine, 10,738 their second dose, and and 22,189 people their precautionary dose.

In Namakkal district, 26,671 people were vaccinated. A total of 2,454 persons received their first dose of vaccine, 14,328 second dose and 9,889 precautionary dose. 

In Erode district, 24,672 people recevied their vaccination. As many as 665 persons received their first dose, 6,920 second dose and 17,087 precautionary dose.

In Krishnagiri district, 23,015 people were vaccinated— 4,429 received their first dose, 5,042 second dose, and 13,544 precautionary dose. In Dharmapuri district, 10,039 people were vaccinated — 64 received their first dose, 3,260 second dose, and 6,715 precautionary dose.

