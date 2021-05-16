COVID-19| 3,166 positive cases in Coimbatore district

Erode district reports 1,232 cases and Salem logs 822

A total of 3,166 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,15,532.

The Health Department said that 1,151 persons from the district recovered from the disease on Sunday.

The district had 22,181 active cases of the disease on Sunday. This included 10,177 patients who were in home isolation.

The district’s toll increased to 872 after 15 more persons died of COVID-19 at different hospitals between May 9 and 16.

In Tiruppur district, 919 persons tested positive while 533 persons recovered. It had 6,025 active cases of COVID-19.

The district’s toll increased to 275 after two patients died on Friday and Saturday.

According to the Health Department, Coimbatore district had 272 and Tiruppur district had 513 beds without oxygen support earmarked for COVID-19 patients vacant as on Sunday evening.

Erode district reported 1,232 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 33,100. While 642 persons were discharged, 6,088 continue to be under treatment. Two persons died, raising the death toll to 190.

As many as 822 positive cases were reported in Salem district.

According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 383 cases were reported in the Corporation limits. Seven deaths were reported in Salem.

In Krishnagiri, 684 cases were reported, including one imported case.

In Dharmapuri, 339 indigenous cases were reported. Four persons, including an 80-year-old woman, died in the district.

In the Nilgiris, 377 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 12,716. The number of deaths stood at 59 while 1,910 persons are undergoing treatment.

In Namakkal, 370 cases were reported. As per health bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Six deaths were reported in the district.