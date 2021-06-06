COVID-19: 2,645 new cases, 38 deaths in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore Bureau

06 June 2021 20:52 IST

A total of 2,645 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Sunday, registering a slight decrease from Saturday.

The Health Department said that 4,733 persons recovered from the disease in the district on Saturday. The district had 31,539 active cases of the disease on Sunday.

The department said that 38 more persons died of COVID-19 in Coimbatore district, following which the death toll increased to 1,506.

Tiruppur district had 18,859 active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday which included the 1,068 persons, who tested positive on the day.

A total of 967 persons from the district recovered from the disease on Sunday. The district’s death toll increased to 556 after eight more persons succumbed to the disease.

Erode district reported 1,694 new cases, taking the tally to 66,274. While 2,078 persons were discharged, 15,492 continue to be under treatment. Ten persons died, raising the death toll to 435.

As many as 1,071 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Sunday. According to health officials, 885 cases were indigenous and 201 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits. A total of 186 cases have returned from other districts like Dharmapuri, Namakkal, Tiruppur, Chennai, Erode, Kalakuruchi, Coimbatore, Villupuram and Krishnagiri.

As per bulletin, 34 deaths were reported in Salem, including 12 women patients.

In Namakkal, 608 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. Six deaths were reported, including four women patients.

In the Nilgiris, 510 persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 22,369. The number of deaths in the district increased from 114 to 116 on Sunday while 4,338 persons are undergoing treatment.

A total of 334 indigenous cases were reported in Krishnagiri. Five deaths were reported in the district, including four women patients.

In Dharmapuri, 341 indigenous cases were registered. Five deaths were reported, including two women patients.