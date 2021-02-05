COVID-19: 23 cases in Erode district

Erode district reported 23 new cases on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 14,472. While 21 persons were discharged, 178 continue to be under treatment.

Nine positive cases were reported in Salem.

According to health officials, eight cases were indigenous and one patient has returned from Namakkal.

In Namakkal, two indigenous cases were reported, lowest in recent times.

No new cases were recorded in Krishnagiri and four persons were discharged. This has taken the total number of current cases to 31 and the total number of infections in the district to 8,087.

Dharmapuri recorded one new case and three were discharged. This has taken the total number of current cases to 23 and total number of infections to 6,598 cases.