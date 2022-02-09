COVID-19: 212 cases in Salem

09 February 2022 23:40 IST

A total of 212 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Wednesday. According to health officials, 194 cases were indigenous and 73 cases were reported in corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 104 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Erode district reported 203 fresh cases, taking the tally to 1,31,358. While 946 persons were discharged, 4,069 continue to be under treatment.

