COVID-19| 2,117 new cases, four deaths in Coimbatore

Tiruppur reports 655 cases and Erode 779

A total of 2,117 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Saturday. The number of persons who recovered from the disease on the day stood at 1,656.

The Health Department said that the district on Saturday had 10,925 active cases, including patients who were under treatment in hospitals, those in COVID-19 Care Centres (CCC), and in home isolation.

Coimbatore district’s toll increased to 750 after four persons succumbed to the disease at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) on Tuesday and Thursday.

As per the media bulletin, 896 beds earmarked for COVID-19 patients at different hospitals in the district remained vacant as on Saturday evening, of which 12 were ICU beds, 45 oxygen beds and 839 non-oxygen beds. As many as 454 beds were vacant in different CCCs.

Meanwhile, the vaccination drive in the district was crippled on Saturday due to vaccine shortage. The vaccination centre run by the CMCH at the Government Arts College remained closed for the fourth consecutive day on Saturday. A board kept at the centre said that it would not be open on Sunday. According to the district administration, just 280 doses were left in different government hospitals and urban/block primary health centres as on Saturday evening.

Tiruppur district reported 655 new cases and three deaths on Saturday. The overall case tally stood at 30,529. The district has 3,032 active cases and 451 persons were discharged on Saturday. A total of 221 beds (oxygen, non-oxygen and ICU) in government and private hospitals and 309 beds in COVID-19 Care Centres in the district were reported to be vacant as on Saturday.

In the Nilgiris, 148 persons tested positive for the disease on Saturday. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 10,781. The number of deaths stood at 51, and 796 persons are under treatment.

Erode district reported 779 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 26,016. While 551 persons were discharged, 3,839 persons continue to be under treatment. One person died, raising the toll to 172. .

Of the 550 COVID-19 positive cases reported in Salem on Saturday, 308 were reported in the Corporation limits. Ten persons in the age group of 30 to 75 died at private and government facilities in Salem. Namakkal district reported 288 new cases.