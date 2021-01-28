Coimbatore

COVID-19: 18 cases in Erode district

Erode district on Thursday reported 18 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,305. While 12 persons were discharged, 176 persons continue to be under treatment.

Sixteen positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous, including eight in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 11 cases were reported, of which two patients have returned from Salem.

Krishnagiri recorded three new cases and eight persons were discharged on Thursday. This has taken the total number of current cases to 31 and the total number of infections in the district to 8,055.

Dharmapuri saw three new cases and two discharges. This has taken the total number of current cases to 31 and the total number of infections to 6,577 cases.

