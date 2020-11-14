COVID-19: 179 new cases in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district reported 179 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday, taking the overall tally to 46,055.

The district had 971 active cases of the disease and 243 persons got discharged from hospitals and COVID Care Centres after recovery.

According to the Health Department, the death of a 58-year-old patient from Coimbatore at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital on Thursday took the district’s death toll to 584.

Tiruppur district had 889 COVID-19 patients under institutional care on Friday.

The district reported 80 new cases while 156 persons recovered from the disease and got discharged from treatment centres.

No death due to COVID-19 was reported in Tiruppur district on Friday.

Ninety-six positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 86 were indigenous, including 30 in Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 51 cases were reported.

Erode district reported 50 new cases, taking the tally to 11,480. While 90 persons were discharged, 725 continue to be under treatment.

A total of 36 were reported in Krishnagiri and in Dharmapuri, 19 new cases were reported.

In the Nilgiris, 31 people tested positive. The total number of confirmed cases stands at 7,069. The death toll in the district increased from 40 to 41 on Friday, while the district administration said that 218 people are undergoing treatment.