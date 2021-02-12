Coimbatore

COVID-19: 15 cases in Erode district

Erode district on Friday reported 15 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 14,590. While 28 persons were discharged, 178 persons continue to be under treatment.

Nine positive cases were reported in Salem. As per the bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

In Namakkal, four cases were reported; one patient has returned from Coimbatore.

