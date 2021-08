COVID-19: 132 cases in Erode

SALEM

29 August 2021 23:22 IST

A total of 132 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Erode on Sunday. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Fifty-six cases were reported in Salem. All cases were indigenous.

In Namakkal, 51 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

Dharmapuri reported 23 indigenous cases and Krishnagiri, 18 cases.

As per bulletin, two deaths were reported in Erode and one death each was reported in Salem, Krishnagiri and Dharmapuri.