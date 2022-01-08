COVID-19: 131 new cases in Erode

08 January 2022 21:11 IST

Erode district reported 131 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total number of patients to 1,08,214. While 74 persons were discharged, 491 continue to be under treatment.

A total of 126 positive cases were reported in Salem.

According to health officials, 111 cases were indigenous and 74 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 44 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous. The daily caseload increased to 97 in Krishnagiri on Saturday, including one imported case. Thirty-three indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri.