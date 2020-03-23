COVID-19: 130 families home quarantined in Erode

With two Thailand nationals testing positive for COVID-19, 130 families in two areas in the city, where the two nationals had stayed earlier, have been home quarantined, and others are not being allowed to enter the streets on Monday.

A group of seven nationals had arrived in the city and had stayed at a masjid in Sultanpet and the masjid near Kalaimadu Street for over a week and were involved in preaching. One person developed fever and was admitted to Coimbatore Medical CollegeHospital and tested negative for COVID-19. However, he died later due to complications of diabetic nephropathy and septicaemia. The other six nationals were admitted to the isolation ward at Government IRT Perundurai Medical College and Hospital on March 16. Two tested positive while three tested negative while the test result of one national is yet to be received from the King Institute of Preventive Medicine, Guindy.

The Corporation has issued closure notices to the two masjids and has begun preventive measures in the two areas where the nationals had come in contact with people. Their cook, guide and a few others have been home quarantined.

On Monday, nine streets in Sultanpet area and five streets in Kollampalayam areas were closed for public movement and the roads leading to the streets were blocked by policemen. Health officials carried out surveys in the areas to check people with fever or other symptoms, and residents were advised not to leave their homes.

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that disinfectants were sprayed in the streets and the wholesale provisional market and shops functioning in the area were also closed till further orders. He said that one health official was posted for each street to monitor the situation and people were asked to stay indoors.

Deputy Director of Health Services S. Soundammal said that 10 persons who were in close contact with the Thailand nationals were quarantined while 130 families in two areas were home quarantined.