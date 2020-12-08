COVID-19: 124 new cases, two deaths in Coimbatore

08 December 2020 08:07 IST

Coimbatore district reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths on Monday.

The Health Department said that a 65-year-old man from the district died of the disease at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital and another patient aged 88 succumbed to the disease at a private hospital. The two deaths took the district’s toll to 621.

A total of 158 people from Coimbatore district returned to their homes after recovering from the disease on Monday. The district had 865 people under institutional care.

75 cases in Tiruppur

Seventy-five people tested positive for COVID-19 in Tiruppur district on Monday, taking the number of active cases to 540.

According to the Health Department, 71 people recovered from the disease and were discharged from treatment centres on Monday.

Salem district reported 72 new cases. According to health officials, 60 cases were indigenous including 25 in Salem Corporation limits. Twelve patients had returned from Erode, Krishnagiri, Namakkal and Villupuram.

Of the 22 new cases reported in Namakkal, one patient had returned from Erode.

Erode district reported 56 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 12,761. While 63 persons were discharged, 388 persons continue to be under treatment.

In the Nilgiris, 14 people tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

The total number of confirmed cases in the Nilgiris stood at 7,593 and as many as 217 people were under treatment.