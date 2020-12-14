COVID-19: 124 new cases in Coimbatore district

Erode reports 39 cases; 58 cases and one death in Salem

Coimbatore district reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 and one death due to the disease on Monday.

The Health Department said that an 82-year-old man from the district succumbed to the disease at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) early on Monday.

According to the Department, the district has 1,036 COVID-19 patients under institutional care as on Monday. Ninety-four people recovered from the disease and were discharged from various treatment centres on Monday.

Tiruppur district reported 49 fresh cases, taking its overall tally to 16,253 cases. A total of 15,535 patients have recovered in the district and 506 are active cases. Sixty-four people were discharged from various treatment centres on Monday.

Erode district reported 39 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 13,088. While 39 persons were discharged, 352 persons continue to be under treatment.

Salem saw 58 new cases, with 53 of these being indigenous, including 20 in Salem Corporation limits. Five patients had returned from Namakkal and Erode. An 80-year-old man died of the infection at a private hospital. Namakkal reported 31 new cases, all of them indigenous. The Nilgiris district reported 12 new cases. Of the total 7,682 cases, 7,494 have recovered and 146 were active. The district has so far reported 42 deaths and a total of 29 persons were discharged on Monday.