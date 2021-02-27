Coimbatore

COVID-19: 12 cases in Salem

Erode district reported six new cases, taking the tally to 14,782. While 18 persons were discharged, 98 continue to be under treatment.

Twelve positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous.

In Namakkal, three cases were reported. Patients have returned from Erode, Coimbatore and Salem.

