COVID-19: 117 cases in Erode

08 September 2021 23:18 IST

Erode district reported 117 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday taking the total number of cases to 99,312. While 107 persons were discharged, 1,254 continue to be under treatment.

Fifty-four positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, 53 cases were indigenous and 12 were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

In Namakkal, 66 cases were reported. As per bulletin, all cases were indigenous.

As per bulletin, two deaths were reported in Salem.

Krishnagiri recorded 36 cases, and 28 cases discharged. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 201 cases as of Wednesday. A total of 42,234 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 19 fresh cases, and 19 cases discharged with one death registered. The total number of cases in the district was 236. As of date, a total 27,022 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.