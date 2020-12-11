COVID-19: 115 cases, two deaths in Coimbatore

11 December 2020 23:27 IST

Salem district reports 73 cases and the Nilgiris 19

Coimbatore district reported two COVID-19 deaths and 115 new cases on Friday, which took the overall tally to 50,196 cases.

An 88-year-old woman and a 59-year-old man died at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital, taking the district’s toll to 628, the Health Department said. Of the 50,196 cases, 48,592 have recovered and 976 were active. On Friday, 92 patients from the district were discharged upon recovery from the disease.

Tiruppur district reported 48 fresh cases, taking the overall tally to 16,074 cases. No deaths were reported on Friday, according to the Health Department. A total of 15,332 have recovered and 531 were active cases. The district has so far reported 211 deaths. Fifty-six patients from the district were discharged from various treatment centres on Friday.

The Nilgiris district saw 19 new cases. Of the 7,647 cases, 7,409 have recovered and 196 were active. The district has so far reported 42 deaths and 17 patients were discharged on Friday.

As many as 73 new cases were reported in Salem district. According to health officials, 71 cases were indigenous including 31 in Salem Corporation limits. Two patients had returned from Erode and Hosur.

Namakkal district reported 23 cases, all indigenous.

Erode district reported 44 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 12,968. While 67 persons were discharged, 366 persons continued to be under treatment.