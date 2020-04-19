COVID-19: 10-day-old baby tests positive

Five persons, including a newborn, tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore on Sunday.

Of the five persons, three including a 10-day-old baby were from Pollachi while two other cases were from Sirumugai.

Health Department had collected swab samples from nearly 40 people from Pollachi and more than 20 persons from Sirumugai and results of five persons returned positive.

Neighbour

The two persons from Sirumugai who tested positive contracted the disease through a neighbour, who had returned from Delhi after attending a religious conference last month.

Similarly, a six-year-old boy from Pollachi who tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday also contracted the disease through a neighbour who attended the religious conference.

The boy had visited the neighbour’s house before and after he tested positive for the disease.

Swab samples were collected from several post-graduate medical students and house surgeons of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

This was after two PG students of the hospital, who did duty in the CIOVID-19 ward at the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital, Coimbatore, tested positive for the disease last week.