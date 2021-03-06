COVID-19: 10 cases in Erode district

06 March 2021 00:02 IST

Erode district reported 10 new cases on Friday, taking the district’s tally to 14,847. While 16 persons were discharged, 75 continue to be under treatment.

Seven positive cases were reported in Salem.

According to health officials, two cases were indigenous and five patients have returned from Dharmapuri and Namakkal.

In Namakkal, three cases were reported. The patients have returned from Mayiladuthurai, Vellore and Salem.