‘Cover all intestate border checkposts to curb Illegal transportation of minerals’ 

April 05, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The proceedings issued by Commissioner of Geology and Mining to conduct special checks on the Tamil Nadu - Kerala inter-state check posts to curb illegal transportation of major and minor minerals does not include small but important check posts in Coimbatore district, including the one at Anaikatti. The proceedings dated April 4 has listed seven check posts in Coimbatore district, namely Walayar, Velanthavalam, Veerappagoundanur, Nadupani, Gopalapuram, Meenakshipuram and Semmanampathy, terming them ‘highly sensitive’. Activists, who have been fighting illegal mining activities in Coimbatore district, pointed out the exclusion of check posts on the Coimbatore – Mannarkkad Road via Anaikatti in the proceedings. They alleged that illegal transportation of major and minor minerals from the district to Kerala had been rampant via Anaikatti. “The police and forest department has two check posts each on Coimbatore – Anaikatti Road as the interstate road is important in various aspects. The road passes through the Thadagam Valley, where 177 brick kilns were shut down following the intervention of the Madras High Court for illegal mining activity”, said S. Ganesh, coordinator of the Thadagam Valley Protection Committee. He said another interstate road connecting Sholayur in Kerala and Karamadai in Coimbatore via Tholampalayam is also not listed in the proceedings. This stretch had been one of the main routes used for the transportation of blue metal from quarries in the Karamadai region to Kerala, he alleged. Activist K. Mohanraj said checkings should cover all interstate checkposts, as violators may choose routes that are not mentioned in the proceedings. An official from the Geology and Mining said check posts witnessing considerably high movement of minerals to Kearala were included in the proceedings. “Checking will be done at other check posts, too, if minerals are transported through those roads,” the official said. A team comprising Assistant Director E. Srinivasa Rao attached to the regional flying squad in Salem, Assistant Geologists A. Aswini and M. Balamurugan from Krishnagiri and Chennai have been tasked to conduct surprise inspections in Coimbatore district. They should verify whether all vehicles loaded with minerals carry valid transport permits and take appropriate action in case of any violation. Sources in the know of the development said that the proceedings also instructed the special teams to conduct checking in places other than the highly sensitive check posts in the districts allotted to them. Kanniyakumari, Tenkasi and Krishnagiri are the other districts where such special teams were formed after the Geology and Mining Department received complaints related to illegal transportation of minerals through intestate border checkposts. District Collectors of the four districts have been instructed to depute officials from Revenue and other departments concerned to assist the special teams.