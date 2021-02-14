Covaxin likely to be administered from Monday

Coimbatore

14 February 2021 00:39 IST

With the arrival of the consignment of 25,600 vials of Covaxin vaccine here on Saturday, Health Department officials said that the vaccine is likely to be administered to beneficiaries from Monday.

Since the inception of the COVID-19 vaccination drive on January 16, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, the Nilgiris and Erode districts were administering only Covishield vaccine doses for the beneficiaries. The consignment arrived on Saturday at the Regional Vaccine Store in the Deputy Director of Health Services’ office on Race Course Road, officials said.

Out of the 25,600 Covaxin doses, 13,700 is allocated to Coimbatore district, 4,900 to Erode district, 4,600 to Tiruppur district, and 2,400 to the Nilgiris district.

The administration of Covaxin doses will commence at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital. An official announcement is awaited on whether the beneficiaries could choose between Covishield and Covaxin prior to being vaccinated, according to the officials.

Second dose

As part of the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the second dose of Covishield vaccine was administered to 23 healthcare workers in Coimbatore district on Saturday.

Officials said that 20 healthcare workers at CMCH received the second dose and three received at Government Hospital, Pollachi.

The beneficiaries on Saturday also included 88 police personnel (88 from Coimbatore City Police and one from District Police), who received their first dose of the vaccine. The vaccination centres include CMCH, private hospitals and primary health centres, according to the officials.

In Tiruppur, 128 healthcare workers received the second dose of Covishield vaccine on Saturday and 25 police personnel received their first dose.

Deputy Director of Health Services (Tiruppur) K. Jegadeesh Kumar said that 21 vaccination centres have been set up across the district. He urged all the frontline workers to come forward and get vaccinated at the earliest.