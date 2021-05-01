Covai Design competition winners announced

COIMBATORE

01 May 2021 00:12 IST

Coimbatore Corporation and Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH have announced winners of the ‘Co(Vai) Design’ competition.

The website hosted for the competition said Purvi Bhatt Chhadva, Nikhil Rodrigo, Sushma Aradhya, Amrapali Sharma, Devki Bhatt, and Anukriti Sharma had won the first place.

The design competition was a national-level urban design competition aimed at designing implementable urban civic projects that were key to sustainable development of a site in Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore. Corporation sources said the site chosen was the old dump yard, Eru Company, and neighbouring areas.

