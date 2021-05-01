Coimbatore

Covai Design competition winners announced

Coimbatore Corporation and Deutsche Gesellschaft fur Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH have announced winners of the ‘Co(Vai) Design’ competition.

The website hosted for the competition said Purvi Bhatt Chhadva, Nikhil Rodrigo, Sushma Aradhya, Amrapali Sharma, Devki Bhatt, and Anukriti Sharma had won the first place.

The design competition was a national-level urban design competition aimed at designing implementable urban civic projects that were key to sustainable development of a site in Kavundampalayam, Coimbatore. Corporation sources said the site chosen was the old dump yard, Eru Company, and neighbouring areas.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 1, 2021 12:13:13 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/covai-design-competition-winners-announced/article34453647.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY