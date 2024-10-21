GIFT a SubscriptionGift
‘Courts will continue to work for the rights of persons with disabilities’

Updated - October 21, 2024 06:12 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Courts will continue to work for the rights for persons with disabilities and ensure justice to them, said Justice K.V. Viswanathan, Judge of the Supreme Court of India.

Justice K.V. Viswanathan participated as a special guest at a function organised by Swarga Foundation and launched new projects and released the calendar on the differently abled. He said works done by organisations like Swarka Foundation helped people with disabilities improve their lives.

Swarka Foundation is a charitable organisation working for people affected by Parkinson’s disease and neuromuscular disorders. They have ambulance service for the differently abled and also an ayurvedic rehabilitation treatment centre named Chaukiya for them.

The ‘Naan Shaliya Mikavan Calendar 25’, includes photos of people with disabilities who have achieved in various fields across the country and received awards from the Central and State governments. Swag Cafe, a coffee shop run by differently abled people, and a clinic for people with autism were opened. Sornalatha, president of Swarka Foundation, and Perurathinam Marudachala Adikalar were present.

Published - October 21, 2024 06:11 pm IST

