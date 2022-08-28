Court staff impound vehicle of DRDA Project Director at Namakkal

Move follows after district administration fails to pay compensation despite being ordered by court twice

The Hindu Bureau Namakkal
August 28, 2022 13:47 IST

The government vehicle of the Project Director of the District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) was impounded for not paying compensation, on Saturday.

R. Nirmalkumar (39) of Chinna Mudalaipatti owned 87 cents at Veesanam. In 1998, the land was acquired by the Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare Department for an expansion project, and Rs. 87,000 was paid to Nirmalkumar and his family members as compensation.

Mr. Nirmalkumar moved the Namakkal Additional Sub Court seeking Rs 40 lakhs in compensation in the year 2000, and in February 2018, the Court ordered the District administration to pay Rs. 3.87 lakhs as compensation.

He approached the Court again as the compensation was not paid to him even after four years. Following hearings, the court ordered payment of Rs. 18.47 lakhs in compensation, including penalty and interest. But, there was no response from the district administration.

Taking action, the Court ordered that five cars in the Collectorate, which have been in use recently, should be impounded. Following the order, on Saturday, the Court staff who came to Salem Collectorat impounded the car of the DRDA Project Director and took it to the court.

