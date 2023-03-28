ADVERTISEMENT

Court staff gets 10 years imprisonment for stabbing magistrate in Salem

March 28, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A 29-year-old office assistant at the Integrated Court Complex in Salem was on Tuesday sentenced to undergo 10 years of imprisonment for stabbing a Judicial Magistrate in 2022. 

The prosecution case is that office assistant A. Prakash, who was transferred from Omalur court to Salem court, reported for duty on March 1, 2022. He was unhappy with the transfer and entered the chamber of the M. Ponpandi, Judicial Magistrate IV, and asked the reason behind the transfer. The Magistrate told him that the transfer was ordered by the Principal District Judge and he had no role to play. Irked by his response, Prakash took out a knife and attacked the Magistrate. The Magistrate suffered injuries on his chest and was admitted to Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital. 

Hasthampatti police registered a case for attempt to murder and arrested Prakash.

A.M. Ravi, II Additional District Judge, found Prakash guilty and sentenced him to undergo 10 years od imprisonment and imposed a fine of ₹ 5,000. 

