Court slaps ₹4,000 fine on Indu Makkal Katchi leader Arjun Sampath for issuing threat to actor Vijay Sethupathi

Published - August 09, 2024 08:04 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The fifth judicial magistrate court in Coimbatore has slapped a fine of ₹4,000 on Indu Makkal Katchi founder Arjun Sampath for issuing a threat to actor Vijay Sethupathi on social media in 2021. Magistrate V.L. Santhosh imposed the fine on Thursday.

The Bazaar Street police in Coimbatore had registered a case against Mr. Sampath in November 2021, on charges of issuing a threat to the actor.

According to the police, Mr. Sampath posted on micro-blogging platform Twitter (now ‘X’) on November 7, 2021 that a cash prize of ₹1,001 would be given to anyone who kicks Sethupathi, for allegedly insulting freedom fighter Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar.

The police registered a case against Mr. Sampath under Sections 504 and 506 (i) of the Indian Penal Code and investigated the matter.

