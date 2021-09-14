Court relaxes bail condition for Kodanad case accused

Udhagamandalam

14 September 2021 23:46 IST

The District Sessions Court here on Tuesday relaxed a bail condition for “Walayar” Manoj, one of the prime accused in the Kodanad dacoity-cum-murder case.

M. Munirathinam, advocate for the accused, said the Judge had granted bail to his client in July 2021.

One of the bail conditions was that Manoj would have to provide surety from two persons, either residing in the Nilgiris or in Coimbatore, and that he would not go absconding.

As Manoj was not able to get two persons to provide the sureties, Mr. Munirathinam approached the court seeking relaxation in the bail condition.

District Judge-cum-Chief Judicial Magistrate C. Sanjai Baba allowed two family members of Manoj from Kerala to sign as sureties for the bail.