Court proceedings affected

The lockdown to combat COVID-19 has affected proceedings of courts at the Combined Court Complex in Coimbatore and those at places like Mettupalayam, Pollachi and Sulur.
Sources with the court administration said that trials of cases that were going on at various courts were halted and these could be continued only when the lockdown was lifted. According to them, the courts were receiving bail applications through e-mail. Public prosecutors file counter petitions to bail pleas through e-mail after getting reply from the police.
A senior public prosecutor said that the Coimbatore District Principal and Sessions Judge had called for a meeting on Wednesday to take decisions on the use of video conferencing for the proceedings of various cases.
