Court postpones hearing of principal’s bail plea

Coimbatore

20 November 2021 23:14 IST

The special court in Coimbatore on Saturday postponed the hearing of the bail application filed by the principal of a private school, who was arrested after a 17-year-old girl student ended her life allegedly following sexual assault by a teacher.

G. Kulasekaran, Sessions Judge, Special Court for the trial of cases registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, will hear the bail plea of Meera Jackson alias Mini Jackson on November 24.

Advertising

Advertising

Court sources said that the judge postponed the hearing after the prosecution sought time to file its petition objecting the bail plea of the accused.

The principal was arrested by the All Women Police Station, Coimbatore west, on November 14, two days after the arrest of the teacher - Mithun Chakravarthy (31). The class XII student was found dead in her residence on November 11.

(Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by dialling 'Sneha' 24X7 helpline at 044-24640050)