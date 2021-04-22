Court orders to attach movable properties at Collectorate complex

Coimbatore

22 April 2021 23:34 IST

The Second Additional Subordinate Judge here on Wednesday ordered to attach a list of movable properties from four offices at the Coimbatore Collectorate complex after the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) failed to pay ₹ 67.87 lakh to a 90-year-old woman as compensation for her land acquired in 1983.

The court issued order to attach movable properties from the offices of Coimbatore District Collector, District Treasury, District Revenue Officer and Revenue Divisional Officer, all situated within the Collectorate complex, on a plea filed by V. Saraswathiammal from Avarampalayam.

According to Ms. Saraswathiammal’s counsels R. Varadaraj and A. Subramaniam, TNHB acquired the land belonging to the woman in 1983. The government had fixed ₹ 200 per cent as compensation.

Ms. Saraswathiammal approached a court seeking a higher compensation which ordered TNHB to pay ₹ 6,000 per cent. TNHB appealed against the order in the Madras High Court which fixed the compensation as ₹ 2,000 per cent, said Mr. Subramaniam.

Ms. Saraswathiammal then moved the Supreme Court which set aside the High Court order and confirmed the lower court’s order of ₹ 6,000 per cent. As per the order, TNHB had to pay ₹ 67,87,000 to the woman before March 31, 2021.

With TNHB failed to deposit the amount, Ms. Saraswathiammal moved the subordinate court which on Wednesday ordered to attach a list of movable properties including furniture, typewriter, clocks, telephones and car belonging to the four offices on the Collectorate complex and seal the office of the executive engineer of TNHB at Tatabad as next stage of proceedings, said Mr. Subramaniam.