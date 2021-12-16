Court orders attachment of Dharapuram revenue divisional office

Tiruppur

16 December 2021 00:48 IST

The Dharapuram Sub-Court on Tuesday ordered the attachment of the Revenue Divisional Office, Dharapuram, for the State Government’s failure to pay compensation to farmers whose lands were acquired for the construction of Nallathangal Dam two decades ago.

Legal sources said that the State government acquired nearly 650 acres from over 100 farmers to construct the Nallathangal dam near Dharapuram in the year 2000. The farmers demanded enhanced compensation, which was not provided by the State government, sources said.

On Tuesday, Subordinate Judge (Dharapuram) M. Dharmaprabu ordered that the Revenue Divisional Office -Dharapuram shall be attached as the State government failed to provide a compensation of ₹ 3.19 crore for the farmers.

Former MP and senior lawyer S.K. Kharventhan appeared on behalf of 50 farmers whose lands were acquired, according to the sources. Revenue Department sources said on Wednesday that the Public Works Department and Revenue Department would appeal against this verdict at Tiruppur District Court and that the regular proceedings at the Revenue Divisional Office were not affected following this verdict.