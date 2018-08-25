Court order prompts policeto enforce helmet rule

more-in

As the Madras High Court seriously viewed the practice of pillion riders not wearing helmets and police not acting on the violation, the traffic wing of the Coimbatore city police tightened its noose on two-wheeler riders and also pillion riders since Thursday.

In spite of the court order existing for so long that pillion riders, too, should wear helmet compulsorily, it was not strictly enforced by the officials. However, now the traffic wing has started enforcing the court directions and intensified the checking under the jurisdiction of Coimbatore East and West traffic zones from Thursday evening.

Hundreds of persons caught during the intensive drive were fined with a maximum of ₹100.

Officials in the rank of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Raj Khanna, and Inspectors A. Shanmugam (East Zone) and K.V. Sadhasivam (West Zone) monitored the enforcement at important junctions and road corners. Mr. Sadhasivam told The Hindu that the intensive drive began at 4 p.m. on Thursday as per the orders of the City Police Commissioner K. Periaiah and Deputy Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Sujit Kumar.

The four-hour intensive drive fetched a fine of ₹25,000. On Friday, as many as 250 two-wheeler riders were fined for helmet violations, which includes pillion riders, he added. Another 300 to 400 violators have been booked on Friday during the peak hour in the evening., the sources said.

Though the violators paid fine amount, many of them were heard saying they were not given enough time to buy additional helmet. Enforcing authorities should have alerted the public in advance and should have given enough time to adhere to the rules on pillion riders was the reactions from many persons.

Meanwhile, a communique has been faxed to all the City Police Commissioners and Zonal IGPs to send a consolidated report of cases registered against two-wheeler riders for not wearing helmet and also the cases registered against pillion riders for not wearing helmet every day at 6 p.m. by the office of the Director General of Police.

Appeal

Meanwhile, Tirupur City Police has appealed to the public to adhere to the directions of the High Court, else the violators will be booked for not wearing helmet from Saturday (August 25).