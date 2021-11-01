Court issues warrant against Namakkal Collector

NAMAKKAL

01 November 2021 23:58 IST

A court in Paramathi has issued an arrest warrant against Namakkal District Collector for failing to implement its order in a case related to issue of patta for an individual.

R. Rasappan of Kallipalayam in Paramathi Velur Taluk filed a case in Paramathi court that names of a few deities were included in his patta.

The court, in its order in 2018, asked the officials to remove the names of deities and issue him a separate patta. The Collector, District Revenue Officer, Revenue Divisional Officer (Tiruchengode), Tahsildar (Paramathi Velur), Commissioner (Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments Board, Chennai) and Assistant Commissioner (HR and CE, Namakkal) were asked to take action.

But, the order was not executed and Rasappan filed a petition in the court again, wanting to implement its earlier order. Since the officials failed to appear in the court, G. Prabakaran, Sub Judge, Paramathi court, issued a warrant against the Collector.