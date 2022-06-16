Court grants one-day police custody of intermediary in oocyte selling case
A court here on Thursday granted the police one-day custody of the intermediary to ascertain her role in forcing a 16-year-old-girl to sell her oocytes to private hospitals in the State and also in nearby States.
The police sought custody of K. Malathi, 36, for five days to probe her role and that of three others who were arrested in the case. However, Mahila Court Judge R. Malathi granted one-day custody of the intermediary and asked the police to produce her in the court by 4 p.m. on Friday. The judicial custody of three others was extended.
