Court grants bail to Maoist

In a case related to submitting fake documents and obtaining sim cards in 2015, Maoist Veeramani alias Eswar was granted bail by the Principal District Judge court after two sureties were furnished here on Wednesday.
Maoist leader Rupeesh and other members, Veeramani and Kannan, had submitted fake documents and obtained sim cards and a case was registered by Kadathur police in Erode district. Later, in the same year, the three were arrested in Coimbatore in other cases. In 2019, the court ordered bail to Veeramani with two sureties of ₹ 5,000 each.
On Wednesday, two of Veeramani’s relatives, Manikandan of Cuddalore district and Maran of Bhavani paid the money in the court after which bail order was executed. Since other cases were pending against Veeramani, police sources said that he will not be released from the Coimbatore Central Prison.
