Court directs police to probe road cutting complaint

Judicial Magistrate Court VI here has directed the Ramanathapuram Police to probe a complaint against a resident welfare society on illegally cutting the Nanjundapuram Road.

In an order dated September 26, 2019, which was made available only recently, Magistrate K.R. Kannan directed the inspector to file report November 29.

Petitioner S. Kanagasundram had submitted to the court that the society and its members had in March 2018 cut the Nanjundapuram Road to lay a sewer line from its premises on the west of the road to the east.

In doing so, the society had not obtained the State Highways Department’s permission and damaged telephone cables.

Mr. Kanagasundram told The Hindu that a Department’s engineer concerned had under oath acknowledged that the Department had not permitted the road cutting work and therefore it was illegal. Likewise, the telecom company's official had also acknowledged its cables getting cut during the work execution.

The two had slapped fine on the society, which he claimed had not yet paid. He had also asked the two agencies to lodge a complaint but as they were not forthcoming he had preferred a complaint with the police.

And after the police delayed inquiring into the matter or registering a case, he had moved the court, he added.